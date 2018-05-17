CVS, Sephora and other companies bringing nearly 1,800 jobs to southern Nevada

Nearly 1,800 new jobs could be coming to southern Nevada in the next five years. The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance announced that nine companies have plans to expand after the state approved incentives Thursday.

CVS, Sephora, KRS Global Biotechnology, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, 3PEA International, Pictographics, Alpha Guardian, Cannae Holdings, Inc. and Fortress Innovations were approved by the Nevada Governor's office of Economic Development board of directors. They plan to add 1,775 jobs total.

“The LVGEA and our partners in economic development are proud to announce the expansion of these nine companies - the largest number of projects our organization has ever presented in a single GOED board meeting,” LVGEA Chief Operating Officer Jared Smith said in release. “Nevada’s pro-business climate, ready workforce, and strategic location encourages the growth of these dynamic companies choosing our region and strengthens our economy.”

CVS, a pharmacy chain, projected to add 500 jobs with an average wage of $25.73. Sephora, a cosmetic chain, projected to add 460 jobs with an average wage of $24.05. KRS Global Biotechnology, Inc., a pharmaceutical manufacturer, planned to add 320 jobs with an average wage of $25. Fortress Innovations, a paint distributor, projected to add 180 jobs with an average wage of $25.18.

