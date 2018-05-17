George McPhee named finalist for General Manager of the Year Award

George McPhee was named as a finalist for the NHL's General Manager of the Year Award. (FOX5/File)

George McPhee, of the Vegas Golden Knights, is one of three finalists for the National Hockey League's General Manager of the Year Award.

Kevin Cheveldayoff, of the Winnipeg Jets and Steve Yzerman, of the Tampa Bay Lightning, were also named finalists for the award.

McPhee built the Golden Knights team that made history during the inaugural season. He assembled the team from the NHL Expansion Draft, which was conducted less than three months before training camp opened.

The team became the first modern-era expansion team from any of the four North American pro sports leagues to start from scratch and win its division, according to the NHL. The Vegas Golden Knights also became the third club in NHL history to win multiple playoff series in its inaugural season. Eleven players recorded their career-best point totals with the team.

McPhee was also a finalist for the 2009 to 2010 award with the Washington Capitals.

Voting for the award was conducted among the NHL general managers and a panel of league executives at the end of the second round of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The winner will be announced June 20 during the NHL Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

