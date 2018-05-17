Animal Foundation announces free adoptions ahead of summer - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Animal Foundation announces free adoptions ahead of summer

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
The Animal Foundation wants the community to take advantage of a weekend-long free adoption event to help find forever homes for cats and dogs six months and older. 

The pet adoption promotion, which runs from May 18 through the 20th, is only available at the Animal Foundation's main campus at 655 North Mojave Road. Adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchipping and up-to-date vaccines. According to a media release, the shelter is preparing for the upcoming busy summer months. 

Residents of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas are subject to a $10 city/government fee. Adoptions begin at 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The Animal Foundation is the highest volume single-site animal shelter and pet adoption center in the nation and provides refuge for thousands of homeless animals throughout the Las Vegas Valley, according to a media release. 

For more information, visit the Animal Foundation's website

