Neon downtown Las Vegas Sign to take over the boulevard

A brightly lit neon sign will soon illuminate the roadway to downtown on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The colorful signage pays tribute to vintage Vegas with flashing neon lights and retro-style double arches while honoring the new City of Las Vegas logo. The $60,000 project was discussed during Wednesday night's Las Vegas City Council meeting. According to the agenda item, it is one step closer to receiving approval from the Public Works Director.

If approved, the sign will be located at 1830 South Las Vegas Boulevard near South Main Street where the current 'Welcome to Downtown Las Vegas' sign currently sits.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman tweeted about the sign Wednesday morning.

The sign will be funded through the General Fund, according to the City Council's agenda.

