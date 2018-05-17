Rescue group to roundup burros from Death Valley National Park for adoption

Burros from Death Valley National Park will be relocated to adoption facilities and sanctuaries. (Source: Mark Meyers)

A Texas-based nonprofit will capture about 2,500 burros from Death Valley National Park and relocate them to adoption facilities and sanctuaries.

The National Park Service entered into a five-year agreement with the nonprofit Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue to conduct the project.

Mike Reynolds, superintendent of Death Valley National Park said the burros are not part of the natural California desert ecosystem. “They damage springs and vegetation. They compete for food and water with native animals, such as desert bighorn sheep. In addition, they are a safety hazard to visitors on park roadways."

The relocations will be completed at a minimal cost to the government. The project is funded by private donations, foundations grants, and corporate sponsorships.

The park service said the group will use humane methods to capture the burros. The burros will be held in temporary facilities before they are trained and prepared for adoption.

Officials said they expect the relocation effort to begin in late May. The last burro roundup in Death Valley National Park was in 2005.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.