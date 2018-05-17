Report: Man reportedly beat girlfriend, set Las Vegas apartment on fire

Las Vegas police arrested Deandre McDowell on Wednesday for domestic battery by strangulation, second-degree kidnapping, arson, coercion with force or threat and various other charges, according to McDowell’s arrest report.

At 12:43 p.m. on May 11, Las Vegas police received a call from the victim’s sister claiming that her sister had been battered and her apartment set on fire, according to the arrest report.

The arrest report said the victim and McDowell had been together for two years, and they had been living together during that time.

The victim told police that at about 5:30 a.m. McDowell entered the apartment intoxicated and began punching her with closed fists, according to the arrest report. McDowell reportedly strangled the victim and pushed her against a shelf in the bedroom. McDowell repeatedly asked her if other men had been in the apartment.

To keep the victim from leaving the apartment, McDowell had the victim sit on the couch and kept her in place by having his legs and feet laid across her, the arrest report said. McDowell had threatened to shoot the victim with a gun if she made any attempt to leave the apartment. McDowell also threatened the victim by saying he would “get her.”

Once McDowell fell asleep, the victim managed to escape and got into her vehicle while keeping an eye on her apartment, the arrest report said. When McDowell woke up, he called the victim and asked her to come back. He also accused the victim of having another man in the car with her. When the victim didn’t drive back, McDowell set the apartment on fire by turning on the electric stove and placing an unknown object on the burner. The object used to start the fire was is unknown.

Firefighters responded to the scene. McDowell was not inside the apartment when officers stepped inside, the report stated.

Police said the items in the apartment were thrown around which indicated a struggle. An empty bottle of Hennessey cognac was found on the floor.

Detectives found a box of bullets but did not find a firearm, according to the arrest report.

According to police, McDowell is a felon and was previously arrested in 2009 for first-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary with the use of a deadly weapon and burglary using a firearm. McDowell was also convicted in 2006 for attempting to steal a vehicle.

