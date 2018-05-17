Young DJ's greet passengers at McCarran Airport

A young DJ mixed electronic dance music at McCarran Airport on May 17, 2018. (Dylan Kendrick/FOX5)

Just in time for the Electronic Daisy Carnival, young DJ's showcased their skills on the turntable at McCarran Airport Thursday.

The group of artists participated in the Clark County Library District's "DJ Learning Lab" program and spun electronic dance music through the D Concourse at McCarran Airport.

This was the youngest DJ group that the airport hosted with 10-year-old "MTX" and 7-year-old "DJ Just Dance."

It was presented as part of the Voices of Vegas program.

