Young DJ's greet passengers at McCarran Airport - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Slideshow

Young DJ's greet passengers at McCarran Airport

Posted: Updated:
A young DJ mixed electronic dance music at McCarran Airport on May 17, 2018. (Dylan Kendrick/FOX5) A young DJ mixed electronic dance music at McCarran Airport on May 17, 2018. (Dylan Kendrick/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Just in time for the Electronic Daisy Carnival, young DJ's showcased their skills on the turntable at McCarran Airport Thursday. 

The group of artists participated in the Clark County Library District's "DJ Learning Lab" program and spun electronic dance music through the D Concourse at McCarran Airport. 

[On a mobile device? Click here to view the images]

This was the youngest DJ group that the airport hosted with 10-year-old "MTX" and 7-year-old "DJ Just Dance."

It was presented as part of the Voices of Vegas program

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.