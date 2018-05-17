PALNV offers low-cost vaccines for dogs and cats in Northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas residents have the opportunity to take advantage of low-cost vaccines for cats and dogs at a northwest Las Vegas animal clinic.

PALNV Pet Support Center, located at 4155 N. Rancho Drive in suite 150, will host multiple vaccine events throughout the month of June to encourage pet owners to keep their furry friends healthy, a media release said. The vaccine clinics will be held June 2nd, 16th, and 30th from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., with additional clinics to be held every other Saturday.

The low-cost vaccines include the 4-in-1 panel for cats at $15 and the 5-in-1 panel for dogs at $25. Full package cat vaccines are $35, full package dog vaccines are $40, a mini package for cats is $25 and a mini package for dogs is $30. The clinic is also offering individual vaccinations including, Leukemia (FELV) for $15, Bordetella for $10 and Rabies for $10, as well as Microchips for dogs or cats for $15 and de-worming for dogs or cats for $5.

Pet owners should arrive early due to the expected high turnout. Visit www.palnv.org for more information.

