'Splash into Summer' with family night at Whitney Community Center

As temperatures begin to heat up and students across the Valley prepare for a well-deserved break from school, that could only mean one thing: summer is around the corner in Las Vegas!

Whitney Community Center, located at 5700 E. Missouri Avenue, is kicking off summer fun with a 'Splash into Summer' event on Friday, May 25. The event features a family swim from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., followed by a barbecue and ice cream provided by Anderson Dairy. Afterward, parents and kids have the option to head over next door to Whitney Park to enjoy a screening of the hit Disney Pixar film 'Coco' beginning at 8 p.m.

"There's no better way to kick off the summer and meet your neighbors than with a pool party, barbecue, ice cream and a movie," said Commissioner Jim Gibson, who represents the area. "The Whitney Pool is also offering summer swimming lessons, and I encourage families to register with the aquatics program on-site to take advantage of all that is being offered."

The family-friendly festivities are hosted by Commissioner Gibson, Clark County's Parks and Recreation Department, Metro and community partners, according to a media release.

Parents must accompany their children to the park and are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and pillows to watch the film comfortably.

The event is free to attend. For more information, visit the Clark County Recreation website.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.