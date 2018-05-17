Free boat safety checks for National Safe Boat Week

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary members of Flotilla 09-06, based in Las Vegas, said they will offer free boat safety checks for the summer months at Lake Mead National Recreational Area, starting May 19.

According to the flotilla, the checks are a part of National Safe Boat Week and members from Flotilla 09-06 will assist boaters to verify that their vessels meet the minimum requirements to operate on Lake Mead.

Doug Bradford, the public affairs officer for Flotilla 09-06, said they will also be looking at safety features such as proper fire extinguishers, pollution prevention devices, navigation lights and the overall condition of the boat.

Boat examinations are free and will take about 10 to 20 minutes, depending on the vessel size, according to Bradford.

Boats that pass inspections will receive a 2018 vessel examination sticker. Vessels that do not pass will be given instructions on what to fix, as well as an invitation for a re-exam, Bradford said.

Throughout the summer, Flotilla 09-06 will hold inspections at the Boulder Beach Boat Ramp from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on May 19, June 23, July 28 and August 11, according to Bradford.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.