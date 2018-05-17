Golden Knights to host watch party at Toshiba Plaza for Game 5

The Vegas Golden Knights open the Stanley Cup Playoffs versus the L.A. Kings Wednesday, but fans won't need to buy a ticket to get in on the excitement.

The Vegas Golden Knights are scheduled to host a watch party for Game 5 against the Winnipeg Jets during the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Toshiba Plaza on May 20.

According to a statement from the team, the cost of admission is free and the public is encouraged to arrive at least one hour before the game starts. The puck is scheduled to drop at 12 p.m.

Across the street from Toshiba Plaza, Bliss Dance and the area next to Beerhaus will also be airing the game, the Golden Knights said.

Those who attend the watch party will have a chance to win prizes and take part in the usual activities that take place at Toshiba Plaza during home games, according to the Knights.

The Golden Knights said there will be face painting, corn hole, a shooting cage, and the March to the Fortress game.

For fans that cannot make it to the watch party at Toshiba Plaza, the game will be aired at Henderson Pavilion at 200 S. Green Valley Parkway.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.