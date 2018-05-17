Las Vegas Strip hotel to become Waldorf Astoria this summer - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas Strip hotel to become Waldorf Astoria this summer

The Mandarin Oriental will become the Waldorf Astoria. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5) The Mandarin Oriental will become the Waldorf Astoria. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

The Mandarin Oriental hotel on the Las Vegas Strip will become a Waldorf Astoria this summer.

Hilton's luxury hotel brand on Wednesday announced it will operate the 392-room property in the complex that includes the Aria casino-resort, Vdara Hotel and Veer Towers.

A subsidiary of MGM Resorts International last month announced the sale of the 47-story property for about $214 million but did not reveal the buyer.

The Mandarin Oriental's management agreement was cancelled as a result of the sale.

The hotel will be known as the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas. The property does not have a casino.

Hilton says the hotel will participate in its loyalty rewards program.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

