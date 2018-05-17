Henderson mayor and city council fund $1.5 million into schools

Mayor Debra March discusses the future of Henderson in the annual State of the City (FOX5).

On May 15, Henderson Mayor Debra March and the Henderson City Council approved to distribute $1.5 million of combined funding to local classroom, student and teacher needs, according to a statement from the City of Henderson office.

According to the statement, the funding will be used for a variety of needs, ranging from technology resources for students to after-school tutorial programs.

“Henderson residents value education and they support our efforts to improve student outcomes by investing in our local schools,” Mayor Debra March said.

Mayor March said nearly $150,000 of the total funding was collected from fees from the recreational marijuana sales in Henderson.

According to the city’s statement, more than $1.34 million of the funding came from the 2018-19 City of Henderson’s Redevelopment Agency State-Aside Fund, who also approved the funding.

These funds were allocated from various redevelopment areas that are located within one mile of schools, the city said in a statement.

According to the city’s statement, public schools within Henderson are encouraged to submit applications detailing specific needs that are in need of funding.

The city said 22 schools have already received funding through the redevelopment set-aside funds, and 10 more schools were funded using proceeds from recreational marijuana fees.

