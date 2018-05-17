Las Vegas Metro police locate missing man

A Toyota Rav4, the same vehicle Anthonisen was driving, is shown in a stock image.

Robert Anthonisen was last seen in the area of Buffalo Drive and Farm Road. (Source: LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro police said they have located a 76-year-old man that was reported missing.

Robert Anthonisen was last seen in the area of Buffalo Drive and Farm Road. He was last seen driving a silver 2002 Toyota Rav4 with Nevada license plate LT24285.

Anthonisen was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Las Vegas Metro police at 702-828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907.

