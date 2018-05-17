Police: Bonanza High School teacher arrested for making terroristic threats

Metro Police arrested a Bonanza High School teacher for making terroristic threats on Wednesday.

Police identified the teacher as Leslie McGourty. McGourty was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Students on campus said McGourty is a physics teacher at the school.

“I was shocked,” high school junior Bernice Olguin said. Olguin was in McGourty's physics class. “There were a bunch of police officers coming in to her class room to get her stuff and walk out.”

Officers did not go into detail about the investigation but said that the threats were not directed at the school or any one person in particular.

It is unclear who or what she allegedly threatened.

Olguin said McGourty never raised any red flags or acted unusual in class.

“I was in shock,” Olguin said. “Ms. McGourty has never said anything uncomfortable or mentioned any terrorist threats.”

Hours after the arrest, Metro officers combed through McGourty’s white SUV parked outside the high school and investigators searched her townhome located ten minutes away from the school.

