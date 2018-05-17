Pet owners concerned after coyote sightings and possible attacks

Aly Brown said she is heartbroken after losing her dog "Boo." She thinks the mini-poodle was taken by a coyote Saturday from her yard near Wigwam and Paseo Verde parkways.

"We think that maybe since our gate is right there, the coyote jumped on the wall and saw my dog right here and ran up, grabbed him and took him to the other side," Brown said.

When she got home she noticed her other dog, Storm, acting strangely. She searched all over for Boo, and eventually found him in her neighbor's backyard.

"He's right on the other side of the wall in the grass, and he was just dead and skinned," Brown said.

She said her veterinarian also suspected Boo had been attacked by a coyote.

"She said the coyote could have been rabid because he didn't take the dog to the rest of his pack, and he didn't eat our dog because all the muscle and everything was still there," Brown said.

Over near Green Valley Ranch, neighbors said they were also on edge after several have said they've seen coyotes over the last couple of weeks.

"I've heard one outside my wall when my dog and I were outside at night and we felt like it was going to jump over and get into the yard," said Suzy Miller. Miller looked into getting a coyote roller to help prevent coyotes from being able to get into her yard. But her HOA won't allow it, so for now she's keeping a close watch on her husky and poodle mix.

"I'm constantly out here with them. I'm even afraid to walk them. I carry mace, I have the garden hose ready every night. I won't let them out here by themselves," she said.

Brown also said she's not letting little storm out of her sight.

"Seeing what had happened to him was really hard for us so we don't want anyone else to go through what we're going through right now," Brown said.

Nevada Department of Wildlife officials said to help keep coyotes away from your home, don't ever feed them and make sure there's no trash or pet food in the yard. They said if a coyote comes close to you, use a method called "hazing" to help scare it away. You can yell at it, wave your arms, spray it with a hose, or throw something at it like a rock.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.