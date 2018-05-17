Elderly woman beaten, robbed at downtown Las Vegas casino

The 4 Queens Resort and Casino is seen here in this undated photo. (FOX5)

An elderly woman was attacked and robbed at the 4 Queens Hotel in downtown Las Vegas early Wednesday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Police were called to the hotel at 1:26 a.m. The 81-year-old woman said she was opening her hotel room door when a man came to offer her help. Metro Police said when the door opened, he forced his way in, and punched the woman, breaking her jaw and nose. The man took her camera and purse, which held her ID, credit cards and cash, then fled the room in an unknown direction.

The woman was taken to the hospital with multiple fractures and a black eye, police said.

Police said no surveillance video matching the man's description was found.

