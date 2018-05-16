Indiana man wins $1M at M Resort

Richard Ideker, of Indiana, won $1 million at the M Resort Spa and Casino. (Source: M Resort)

An Indiana man won $1 million at the M Resort Spa and Casino May 5.

Richard Ideker won during the Marquee Millionaire Slot Tournament at the property. After three rounds of tournament play, Ideker ended up with the highest cumulative score to become the lucky winner.

To qualify for the tournament Ideker and others participated in events across the country at Marquee Rewards casinos.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.