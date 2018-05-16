Mother of valley teen killed in rollover crash speaks out

The mother of the 16-year-old killed in a rollover crash Friday said she told her daughter to be responsible and make the right choices.

"It was that horrifying thing that we always talk about and warn our kids about actually happened," the victim's mother Marah Nix said.

Nix said her daughter Makenzzi Nix went out with friends Friday night for a bonfire.

"She was 16 and having fun and she probably thought she was invincible."

Nix said Makenzzi and four of her friends got into a 2003 Silverado pick up truck. Police said Nina Gateley, 19, was behind the wheel.

According to Gateley's arrest report, she was driving south on Sky Pointe Drive, went off the road, and the truck rolled over. The crash threw Makenzzi out of the truck. Police said she died at the hospital.

"It doesn't seem real to anyone still," Nix said. "None of us got to see her or hold her or tell her goodbye."

The other four teens were injured but survived.

Officers found alcohol bottles in backpacks at the scene of the crash, according to Gateley's arrest report. Makenzzi's friends told officers they were drinking in the desert before the crash.

"You can't make them make the right choice when they're not in front of you," Nix said. "If I was there, I would have slapped it out of her hand."

"She loved to dance and sing and make funny faces," Nix said. "She was quick-witted and she loved everyone."

