Couple killed in west Las Vegas DUI crash identified

Metro Police said one person was killed in a crash at Hualapai Way and Sahara Avenue Tuesday night. (Photo: FastCam)

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the couple killed in a crash at Hualapai Way and Sahara Avenue in the west Las Vegas Valley Tuesday night.

Damaso Puente 39, and Christa Puente, 33, of Jean died of blunt force trauma in the accident, the coroner said Wednesday.

The driver who hit their car survived, but was arrested at the hospital, on suspicion of driving impaired.

Officers were called to the scene at 9:08 p.m. Tuesday. Captain Nick Farese of Metro's traffic detail said a 2010 Toyota Prius was stopped at a red light eastbound on Sahara Avenue approaching Hualapai when it was hit from behind by a 2013 Mercedes.

Farese said the driver of the Mercedes, identified as 23-year-old Henry Aparicio, was driving at a high speed, and impairment was a factor in the crash. Damaso and Christa Puente, described as a couple, died on the scene. Aparicio and a passenger, 23-year-old Morgan Hurley, were transported to UMC with minor and moderate injuries.

"They were doing absolutely nothing wrong," Farese said at the scene. "And now their loved ones have to bury them because of the irresponsibility of another driver."

“It was a wild accident,” Calvin Beaulieu, who witnessed the crash, said. “I saw about 10 cop cars driving up this street, I was driving down the street too as they were coming up, literally right when it was happening.”

“It doesn’t make any sense you know use Uber,” Beaulieu said. “It’s more convenient than what happened last night it’s very sad. I’ve been hit by two drunk drivers myself head on, just being in the wrong place wrong time, it’s scary.”

Farese urged drivers not to drive impaired and to follow the speed limit.

“It’s getting to that point they maybe need more sober check points,” Beaulieu said. “It’s Vegas, everyone drives drunk and it’s getting really bad.”

Metro did not clarify whether the driver was under the influence of narcotics or alcohol.

