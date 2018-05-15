Even parrots love the Golden Knights! - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Even parrots love the Golden Knights!

Written by Kathleen Jacob
The Golden Knights have just about everyone in Las Vegas cheering them on … and it's not just people!
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Golden Knights have just about everyone in Las Vegas cheering them on…and it’s not just people! At least one valley family has a pet parrot that’s getting in on the action.

Ruby is a one-year-old parrot that yells “Go Knights, Go!” with her family.

"We didn’t even really know that it was ‘Go Knights, Go’ at first, cause you don’t really understand what they’re saying, and then it was repetitive," Ruby’s "mom" Lisa Normile said.

Ruby's parents said they used to be Rangers fans.

"We really love hockey but the Knights just really grew on us post-1 October," Ruby’s dad, Harold Normile said.

The Normile’s have season tickets and have only missed five home games all season. They said they’re amazed by everything the Golden Knights have done for Las Vegas.

They've recently been working on teaching Ruby how to say, "We want the cup!"

