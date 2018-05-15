Even parrots love the Golden Knights!

The Golden Knights have just about everyone in Las Vegas cheering them on … and it’s not just people!

The Golden Knights have just about everyone in Las Vegas cheering them on…and it’s not just people! At least one valley family has a pet parrot that’s getting in on the action.

Ruby is a one-year-old parrot that yells “Go Knights, Go!” with her family.

"We didn’t even really know that it was ‘Go Knights, Go’ at first, cause you don’t really understand what they’re saying, and then it was repetitive," Ruby’s "mom" Lisa Normile said.

Ruby's parents said they used to be Rangers fans.

"We really love hockey but the Knights just really grew on us post-1 October," Ruby’s dad, Harold Normile said.

The Normile’s have season tickets and have only missed five home games all season. They said they’re amazed by everything the Golden Knights have done for Las Vegas.

They've recently been working on teaching Ruby how to say, "We want the cup!"

Currently hiding behind a wall to try and catch a shy parrot yell “Go Knights Go!” ?? #lovemyjob @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/BjSb3b4Dy8 — Kathleen Jacob FOX5 (@Kathleenjjacob) May 15, 2018

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.