Las Vegas police search for carjacker after elderly woman attacked

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said someone attacked an elderly woman and stole her car while she was inside. (Photo: Eric Hilt / FOX5)

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said someone attacked an elderly woman and stole her car while she was inside.

Police said on May 10, they were called to the intersection of Summer Heights Lane and Cedar Avenue in northeast Las Vegas after someone heard crying from a car there. Officers found the elderly woman "stuck inside the floorboard" of the car with cuts and bruises, Metro Police said.

According to police, the woman was driving home from running errands and was rear-ended by another vehicle. A man came up to her window to ask her if she was ok. He then undid her seatbelt and told her to get into the passenger seat. After she refused, he told her he had a gun and said he would kill her.

"He hit me here and he hit me on the top of his head with his fist," the victim, who didn't want to be identified, said while pointing to bruises on her face.

He shoved her over the center console and drove for about 30 minutes, police said. During that time, he punched the woman repeatedly. He stole the woman's property and then parked at Summer Heights Lane and Cedar Avenue.

"My feet were up on the seat and I was under the dash," the victim said.

The victim was still "wedged in the passenger floorboard" of the car when the suspect got out. Video surveillance from a nearby home showed the suspect getting out of the woman's car and getting into another silver or grey sedan that had been following the victim’s car, and the man vehicle left the area. Click here to see the video.

The victim was still stuck in the car while the suspects flew. She said she screamed for help until a neighbor heard and called police.

"I was surprised when they picked me up that I could speak, I had screamed help so hard," she said.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center Trauma to treat her injuries. She said she wants to thank the neighbor who called police, and sent out a warning about the carjacker.

"He knew what he was doing, let me tell you, he's done it before and he'll do it again if we don't catch him."

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.