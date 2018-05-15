Steve Wonder announces Vegas residency

Legendary performer Stevie Wonder has announced his mini-residency over at Park Theater at Park MGM.

Stevie Wonder is one of the most celebrated and prominent figures in popular music who, at the age of 12, was the youngest recording artist to have achieved a #1 single with “Fingertips, Part 2”.

To date he has amassed 49 Top Forty singles, 32 #1 singles and worldwide sales of over 100 million units. Stevie has won 25 Grammy Awards, the prestigious Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a Golden Globe and an Academy Award.

Stevie has received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and he is a designated U.N. Messenger of Peace with special focus on persons with disabilities. He continues to be a pivotal influence in U.S. and world events, demonstrating the activism that has made him such a vital voice for social progress and world harmony.

His residency, The Stevie Wonder Song Party: A Celebration of Life, Love & Music will have 5 performances at Park Theater at Park MGM.

Those dates are scheduled for August 3, 4, 8, 10 and 11 at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $69 and go one sale Monday, May 21 at 10 a.m. (PST) They can be purchased online here.

