Vegas Golden Knights players send messages to travelers at McCarran Airport

If you are traveling through McCarran Airport during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, you may hear some familiar voices.

Four Vegas Golden Knights player, Jonathan Marchessault, Deryk Engelland, Marc-Andre Fleury, and Nate Schmidt are featured on the Voices of Vegas program to share a special message with travelers. Their messages will be aired about two times every hour while the team makes their playoff run.

The Voices of Vegas program was launched in 2016 to bring an "audible reminder" of the Las Vegas experience to travelers. The music playlist includes artists with ties to the Valley such as Celine Dion, Imagine Dragon, and Mr. Las Vegas, Wayne Newton.

In addition, the Voices of Vegas program featured other sports figures with Las Vegas ties including NASCAR's Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch as well as Patrick McCaw from the Golden State Warriors.

