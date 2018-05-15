Metro police seek suspects tied to string of thefts on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Metro police are seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects who may be tied to a string of thefts on the Las Vegas Strip.

Over the course of two days, three thefts took place within blocks from each other. The first theft was reported on April 22 at 6:30 p.m.on the 3600 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, near Flamingo. The victim was walking to his car in a parking garage when he was approached by the two male suspects who engaged him in conversation before they snatched a bag away from him.

About two hours later, Metro police were dispatched to investigate a case of pickpocketing in the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. A victim said he was walking outside of a casino when his belonging were taken from his back pocket, according to a media release.

On April 23, a woman filed a report with police claiming her purse had been taken from her while she was at a casino in the 3600 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Detectives determined two suspects were responsible for all three crimes, a media release said. Police did not provide a detailed description of the suspects. Instead, they shared two surveillance video stills of the suspects.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the two suspects is urged to contact the Convention Center Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-3204 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

