Report: Group admitted to drinking before deadly northwest Valley rollover crash

A group admitted to drinking before a rollover crash in the northwest part of the Valley claimed the life of a teenage girl, according to an arrest report.

According to the arrest report for the suspected DUI driver, 19-year-old Nina Gateley, paramedics, who responded to the crash on May 11 on Sky Pointe Drive north of Kyle Canyon Road, told police they could smell alcohol on Gateley. Paramedics transported Gateley to the hospital for treatment.

Las Vegas Metro police said five people were inside of the vehicle when it was traveling south on Sky Pointe Drive, left the roadway and rolled over. One of the passengers, identified as Makenzzi Lea Nix, 16, was ejected. She was pronounced dead at Mountain View Hospital.

Officers at the scene of the crash said they discovered several bottles of alcohol in backpacks at the scene, according to the arrest report. Three passengers at the scene told police they were drinking in the desert before the crash and confirmed Gateley was the driver.

Gateley and all four passengers were under the legal age to consume alcohol, the report stated.

Gateley was booked for driving under the influence involving death, police said. Her next court hearing is scheduled for May 18.

