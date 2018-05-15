Police investigate shooting that left one man dead in North Las Vegas

Officers investigate the scene of a homicide in the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive May 14, 2018 (Luis Marquez / FOX5).

North Las Vegas Police said officers investigated a homicide late Monday night into Tuesday morning that left one man dead.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue at 11:30 p.m. Monday. A 24-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound was located at the scene and transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, officer Aaron Patty confirmed.

According to the preliminary investigation, the victim was walking through an apartment complex parking lot when he was shot by a man who pulled out a gun.

Police said they are trying to locate a suspect by gathering witness reports from neighbors. A motive for the homicide was not yet determined.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of a suspect is urged to contact the NLVPD at 702-633-9111.

