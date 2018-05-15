Valley graduates in 2018 enter robust workforce - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Valley graduates in 2018 enter robust workforce

There should be a lot more job openings for the college class of 2018, but starting salaries won't be much higher than last year, a new survey found.

Graduates with a bachelor's degree can expect to earn an average of $50,390 annually in their first jobs, according to the survey by consulting firm Korn Ferry. It changed very little from the previous year.

"With the 2018 U.S. inflation rate hovering just over two percent, real wages for this year's grads are virtually flat," Maryam Morse, Korn Ferry Senior Client Partner said.

“I’m glad it’s here and done,” College of Southern Nevada Graduate Antoinette Green said. “Now I can go into the field and spread my wings.”

Green is graduating from CSN’s Medical Laboratory Program. According to the study, students who enter careers in science, technology, engineering, or math generally get paid significantly more than other graduates.

For those not in STEM, it should be easier to find a job than in previous years. The unemployment rate recently dropped below 4% for the first time since 2000.

“I feel happy and excited,” CSN graduate Cynthia Jimenez said.

The survey found that average pay for entry-level software developers is $67,236, while customer service reps start at just $35,360. It analyzed salaries across 310,000 entry-level positions from about 1,000 organizations across the country.

Another big variable is where you live. Here are the average starting salaries in 10 major US cities.

San Francisco $63,995
New York $60,972
Boston $59,460
Los Angeles $56,386
Chicago $55,177
Philadelphia $54,169
Minneapolis $53,766
Denver $53,010
Dallas $50,743
Atlanta $49,584

