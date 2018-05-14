Project Neon closures scheduled during height of EDC

As 400,000 people come to Las Vegas for EDC, Project Neon will begin closures. (FOX5)

Bonnie Hawkins has lived on Washington near Martin Luther King Boulevard, and said she's used to traffic, but not the amount she'll be seeing this weekend.

"Sometimes the traffic is so heavy I can't get out of my driveway," she said. "That's hard enough. Then having the Electric Daisy Carnival come, it is not going to be nice at all," she said exasperated.

Hawkins said living close to the Spaghetti Bowl, she's familiar with Project Neon, but this weekend, it'll be even worse. As 400,000 people come to Las Vegas for EDC, Project Neon will begin closures.

Beginning at 10:00 p.m. Friday, through Monday at 5:00 a.m., the US 95 will be closed in both directions where it connects to I-15. MLK will also be shut down.

"We could not avoid this," Tony Illia with Nevada Department of Transportation said. "We plan our construction years in advance."

That means people heading to EDC will have to potentially get off and take side streets through neighborhoods. NDOT said side streets nearby the Spaghetti Bowl will also be affected including Bonanza, Rancho, Eastern, Valley View and Decatur.

As bad as that traffic will be for people like Bonnie Hawkins, NDOT said it'll be nothing compared to when the festival wraps up.

"The big concern is Monday morning. When all that [EDC] traffic exits and mingles with the morning commute traffic," Illia said.

Bonnie Hawkins said she planned to avoid the added traffic as much as she can, and if she doesn't have to leave her house early morning or late at night, she won't.

"We have no choice but to deal with it."

Project Neon was 65 percent complete as of Monday and was scheduled to wrap up in summer 2019.

