Next phase of downtown Las Vegas homeless resource center to begin construction

The next phase of the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center was scheduled to start May 17 in the downtown Las Vegas area.

Demolition will start at 9:30 a.m. at 1401 Las Vegas Boulevard North, according to a statement from the City of Las Vegas.

The statement said Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman and Ward 3 Councilman Bob Coffin will initiate the building demolitions where the Courtyard will be built.

Salvation Army Major Randy Kinnamon is scheduled to join Mayor Goodman and Councilman Coffin in the demolition at an adjacent property to where the Courtyard is located, according to the statement.

The initial phase of the Courtyard opened last year and there have been over 5,000 service requests with assisting the homeless.

