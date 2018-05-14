Teen girl reported missing in northwestern Arizona

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a teenage girl reported missing last month.

Erica Aliby Brewer, 16, was last seen on April 27 leaving her temporary home, according to a release. She said she would be spending the weekend at a friend's house in Bullhead City, about two hours south of the Las Vegas Valley in Arizona, and was described as a runaway.

She is suspected to be in the Bullhead City of Fort Mohave area. Brewer was described as 5'3" and 118 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Erica Brewer is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753.

