Two more board directors out at Wynn Resorts - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Two more board directors out at Wynn Resorts

Posted: Updated:

  • Two more board directors out at Wynn ResortsMore>>

  • Nevada gambling regulators to investigate Wynn sex allegations

    Thursday, February 1 2018 1:46 AM EST2018-02-01 06:46:57 GMT

    Nevada gambling regulators are investigating the sexual misconduct allegations against casino mogul Steve Wynn. 

    More >

    Nevada gambling regulators are investigating the sexual misconduct allegations against casino mogul Steve Wynn. 

    More >
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

One longtime member of Wynn Resorts' board of directors has resigned and another has withdrawn his name for re-election two days before shareholders are to vote on the board's makeup at the company's annual meeting in Las Vegas.

The company announced Monday director John Hagenbuch won't stand for re-election at the May 16 meeting. It said director Robert Miller also has resigned.

Some shareholders have sued Hagenbuch and other directors alleging breach of fiduciary duties stemming from sexual misconduct allegations against founder Steve Wynn, who has denied the accusations.

The largest shareholder, Elaine Wynn, had urged investors to withhold votes for Hagenbuch.

Board chairman D. Boone Wayson said Monday Hagenbuch's decision to remove himself from the ballot "to end the distraction of the withhold campaign is a reflection of his loyalty to Wynn Resorts" and commitment to its success.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.