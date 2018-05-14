NBA announces Summer League tickets on sale

The National Basketball Associate announced Monday that the MGM Grand NBA Summer League 2018 will be held in Las Vegas from July 6-17.

The event will be hosted at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus, according to the NBA.

The NBA said all 30 teams will be competing, which a first for the league.

According to the NBA, Summer League is expected to feature all the top picks from the 2018 NBA draft, which will be held on June 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

General admission tickets, reserved and courtside seating options are on sale, the NBA said.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.