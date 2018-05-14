Authorities investigate 13 burros found shot to death near Beatty

A pair of rounded-up burros are shown in this undated image. (FOX5).

The Bureau of Land Management said they are investigating 13 burro deaths near Beatty.

Officials told FOX5 Monday that initial reports indicated the burros were found over the past couple of days in a 10-mile radius around Beatty. In a Facebook post, the Nye County Sheriff's Office said the first burro was found shot on May 5, and the other 12 were found within the following week.

It’s a concern for the BLM, but also around Beatty.

One of the first signs drivers see coming into Beatty is a sign warning drivers of burros crossing, Beatty is all about its burros.

“It all depends on who you talk to,” said Fred Summers, owner of Happy Burro Bar. “Some people think they’re fantastic, as we do, some people think they’re horrible.”

Still, many residents said the burros are important to the landscape and help keep coyotes and rattle snakes at bay, but most of all, many said whether they like burrows around or not, killing them isn’t right.

“That’s not right,” said Bill Davis, a Beatty resident. “It’s my understanding is there is supposed to be 11 burrows shot, they’re just doing it for fun.”

“It’s still a living creature that’s around here,” said Ron Davis, a Beatty resident. ”It’s not good to even get a start on that, I don’t think I just don’t think it’s right to kill something and let it lay.”

So far no word yet on a suspect, but the BLM is investigating along with assistance from the Nye County Sheriff.

A special agent has been assigned to the case, the Bureau of Land Management said. An investigation is ongoing.

