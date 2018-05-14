NHL warns Vegas Golden Knights fans of counterfeit goods

As fans go all out to show their support for the Vegas Golden Knights as the team continues their playoff run, the National Hockey League is warning fans of another group wanting to make a profit off of the Stanley Cup: counterfeiters.

The NHL said counterfeiters may target fans by attempting to sell "poorly made knock-off merchandise."

Tom Prochnow, of the NHL, said “fans want and deserve genuine merchandise that will last as long as their memories of the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup run. We want to ensure that Vegas fans understand what’s real and what’s not by supplying them with tips so that they can reduce the risk of purchasing inferior products.”

The NHL said fans can follow this checklist to help them from becoming victims of counterfeits:

Look for an NHL hologram sticker or hangtag on retail products.

Check for a sewn-in or screen-printed neck label identifying a licensee that has been authorized by the NHL and make sure tags or labels are intact and not ripped.

Look at the overall quality. For example, check the spelling of team names and players, check the color of the garment, and the quality of embroidery or screen printing.

Purchase merchandise from established retailers.

The NHL will be working closely with federal and local law enforcement to protect fans from counterfeit goods.

During the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs and Stanley Cup Finals, the NHL was involved in the seizure or voluntary surrender of merchandise with an estimated retail value of $143,000.

