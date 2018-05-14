NLVPD launches 'Click it or Ticket' safety campaign

The North Las Vegas Police Department wants to remind drivers to remain safe behind the wheel to avoid life threatening situations.

Beginning May 15 to the 31st, the NLVPD along with the Joining Forces law enforcement program, will launch the statewide 'Click it or Ticket' campaign in an effort to highlight the importance of wearing seat belts while on the road, according to a media release.

Ticket citations will be issued to drivers who are not buckled up.

According to a 2018 Roadmap of State Highway Safety Laws publication, 23,714 occupants of passenger vehicles were killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2016, an increase of nearly 5% over 2015. Of the passenger vehicle occupant fatalities for which restraints use was known, 48% were not wearing seat belts.

Visit www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com for more information.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.