Smith Center to host ticket lottery for Hamilton musical

The Smith Center is scheduled to hold a lottery from May 27-29 for the public to win tickets to “Hamilton: An American Musical.”

The Smith Center said the #HAM4HAM Lottery will open at 11 a.m. and 40 orchestra tickets will be sold for every performance for only $10.

Additional lotteries are scheduled to be held two days before each performance, according to The Smiths Center.

The Smith Center said there are rules on how to enter the lottery to win show tickets. The rules are:

To use the official app for HAMILTON for iOS and Android devices.

Patrons can also visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.

The lottery will open at 11:00 a.m. two days before to the scheduled performance date and will close at 9:00 a.m. the day before the performance.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent at approximately 11:00 a.m. the day prior to the performance via email and text (if a mobile phone number had been given).

No purchase or payment are necessary to enter or participate.

Each winner may purchase up to 2 tickets.

Only one entry per person, per day. Disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4:00 p.m. the day before to the performance using the purchase link and code in a customized notification email.

Tickets that are not claimed by 4:00 p.m. the day before to the performance will be forfeited.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at box office will call beginning 2 hours before the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold.

Other rules for the lottery said a person entering must be at least 18-years-old and must have a non-expired photo ID that matches the person’s name.

The Smith Center said tickets for “Hamilton” are currently on sale and patrons can check the official “Hamilton” channels for late release seats that may become available at short notice.

"Hamilton" is scheduled to hold performances at Reynolds Hall inside The Smith Center from May 29 to June 24.

