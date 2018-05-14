NHP offers travel advice during EDC weekend

Nevada Highway Patrol issued a travel advisory Monday on how to avoid traffic and long delays on Interstate-15 and U.S. Highway 95 during the Electric Daisy Carnival.

Traffic is expected to be heavy from May 18-21, which is why Las Vegas residents are encouraged to allow for more travel time and use surface streets, NHP said.

According to NHP, between the hours of 5 a.m. to 6 a.m., EDC attendees leaving the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will affect morning commutes on the I-15 heading south.

Traffic is also expected to be congested on the I-15 heading north as visitors travel to the Speedway for EDC in the evening, NHP said.

NHP said the U.S. 95 at I-15 is scheduled to be closed during the same days as EDC, and surface streets may help commuters to get to their destination faster when traffic is heavy.

Delays are expected at the state line near Primm during the weekend as well, NHP said.

According to NHP, travelers were advised to prepare for long waits on the freeway and to have plenty of water and snacks in their vehicles in case traffic wait times were long.

