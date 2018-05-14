Driscoll's fruit company to release 'brasperrys' following viral Justin Timberlake video

A blueberry stuffed inside of a raspberry gets you a new fruit treat and gets a music superstar new notoriety in the food department.

Justin Timberlake, the pop music superstar, with hits to his credit like, "say something" and "rock your body" definitely "said something" last November when he coined a new word, "brasperry," while stuffing a blueberry into a raspberry in a video that went viral.

Now, Driscoll's, the fruit company, wants to "rock your body" with the new fruit treat idea he's created. Driscoll's is making pre-packaged "brasperrys" to take advantage of the social media craze.

Driscoll's teased the launch last week on Instagram, getting almost half a million likes. But it's labor-intensive to make them.

Each individual braspberry has to be created by hand, and Driscoll's is trying to figure out how to scale up beyond the promotionals, for potential retail sales.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.