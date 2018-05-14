Tech company says gas prices have risen in Las Vegas and nationally

According to GasBuddy, a tech company based in Boston that helps consumers find accurate gasoline prices, released a statement on May 14 saying gas prices in Las Vegas had risen 3.0 cents per gallon since last week.

Prices have averaged out to $3.24 per gallon as of yesterday, GasBuddy said after surveying 649 gas outlets in the valley.

GasBuddy said the national average price of gas has risen by 5.7 cents per gallon this past week, rounding out to $2.86 per gallon.

"Some of the factors at play in the rising prices: President Trump's U.S. withdraw from the nuclear deal with Iran and oil supplies that have continued to drop as U.S. exports surpass Venezuela,” Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in a statement.

Including changes to gas prices in Las Vegas, GasBuddy said prices yesterday were 60.7 cents higher per gallon than compared to May 2017.

According to GasBuddy, the average price for gas in 2017 was $2.64 per gallon. In 2016, the price was lower at $2.42 per gallon.

Areas near Las Vegas have also seen a rise in gas prices, GasBuddy said.

California cities like San Bernardino saw a rise of 3.3 cents per gallon, whereas Riverside had an increase of 3.4 cents per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.