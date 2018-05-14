Report: Las Vegas ranked top travel destination for Memorial Day weekend

Las Vegas ranked as one of the top travel destinations for Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA. The other destinations included Orlando, Seattle, Honolulu, and Anchorage.

AAA estimates 41.5 million Americans will travel nationwide over the upcoming holiday weekend, a growth of nearly five percent compared to last year.

"The highest gas prices since 2014 won't keep Americans home this Memorial Day weekend, and many will be traveling to Las Vegas," a spokesperson for AAA said.

36.6 million travelers are expected to hit the road and 3.1 million will travel by air, according to AAA.

AAA predicts drivers will experience the most congestion on roadways on May 24 and May 25, in the late afternoon. Motorists will experience the most expensive Memorial Day gas prices since 2014. Nevada gas prices are nearly 60 cents higher than last year.

Travelers will have some relief in their wallets with lower hotel, airline, and rental car costs, according to AAA.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.