Man killed in west Las Vegas crash identified

The driver of a Toyota Sienna was killed in a crash on May 7, 2018 in west Las Vegas. (Austin Turner / FOX5)

A 48-year-old man killed in a crash in west Las Vegas May 7 has been identified by medical examiners.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, Javier Vargas, Sr. died in the crash. The manner was ruled an accident.

Las Vegas Metro police responded to the crash at 3:40 p.m. on Flamingo Road and Marble Ridge Drive, near Desert Inn Road. A 2017 Jeep Wrangler, driven by a 17-year-old, was traveling southbound on Flamingo Road when it struck a 1998 Toyota Sienna, driven by Vargas, attempting to make a left turn. Both vehicles overturned.

Police said the Jeep was driving at high speed.

Vargas was pronounced dead at the scene, police. The teen was treated for minor injuries at University Medical Center.

