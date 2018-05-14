Coroner identifies man killed in Las Vegas shooting - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Coroner identifies man killed in Las Vegas shooting

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a man killed in a shooting near Charleston Boulevard and Valley View Boulevard on May 9. 

Medical examiners said 44-year-old Scott Anthony Hayse died from a gunshot wound to the chest. The manner was ruled a homicide. 

According to Las Vegas Metro police, officers responded to the shooting at noon in the 1200 block of Melville Drive. Hayse was at a home in the area with a friend who was working on a vehicle. The suspect arrived at the home at got into a fight with Hayse before the shooting. 

Police said they do not believe the shooting is random.

