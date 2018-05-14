Woman killed in North Las Vegas house fire

The North Las Vegas Fire Department said a 55-year-old woman was killed in a fire early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the incident about 2 a.m. in the 5000 block of Rancho Del Vista Way, near Commerce Street and Craig Road.

Arriving firefighters found a single-story home with heavy smoke coming from the front side of the home. Crews found the woman inside the home and took her to University Medical Center where she later died. Firefighters also found a pet inside the home in good condition.

According to Capt. Cedric Williams, of the North Las Fire Department, the blaze was accidental and caused by unattended candles.

The fire caused significant fire and smoke damage to the home. Damage was estimated at $100,000.

Williams urged those burning candles to never leave them unattended. He said this was the third fire-related fatality this year in North Las Vegas.

