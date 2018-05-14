Las Vegas families, community groups celebrate Mother's Day

At Shade Tree shelter some very deserving mothers were treated to a hearty meal on Mother’s Day.

“I think it's a blessing,” Ashley Combust said. “Not many people are kind-hearted like that.”

The shelter takes in women and their children, trying to escape abuse. Leading up to Mother’s Day, Shade Tree surprised two moms with brand new cars. And valley kids went shopping with volunteers to put together gift bags for their moms.

“Some of them got perfume, earrings. Some people got clothes, all that,” Kathy Hunt said.

The delicious dinner was made possible by Highway to Hope Ministry. Volunteers made sure the moms knew their hard work doesn’t go unnoticed.

“These women have devoted their lives to their families,” Robert Carmona said. “They've sacrificed; obviously, they've sacrificed physically or emotionally in their households.”

And over at Sunrise Hospital, a baby was born, just in time for Mother’s Day.

“I enjoy it,” new mom Quincy Williams said. “I can just stare at him for hours. He’s mine.”

The baby already has a unique story. The baby shares the same first name as his mom and dad: Quincy.

The proud parents said it’s a very special name for a very special boy.

“He’s already a gift,” Williams said. “He's my miracle child so I'm just excited to be here, presents or no presents. He's our present.”

Mom Quincy suffered four miscarriages before baby Quincy came along.

So this is a Mother’s day for the whole family to remember.

“You have a bad day, look at your kid,” dad Quincy Rich said. “He makes you go for it.”

The family said they do not plan to name their next child Quincy.

