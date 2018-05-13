Should teachers serve as a first line of defense? Some school employees say they're ready to

In Dallas this May, President Trump renewed his call to arm teachers who have been trained to use a gun. However, in a handful of states teachers have already brought guns to school with them for years.

In Utah, middle school special education teacher Kasey Hansen said she carries a gun on her every day.

"It honestly took me like a couple years to really get comfortable because not only are you feeling proficient with a gun enough to carry it but it's a complete mind shift,” she said.

Hansen didn't grow up around guns and said she never considered carrying one until the Sandy Hook school shooting.

"I was a brand new teacher, second year of teaching and when I heard about it and I heard about how kids were hiding in cabinets, and teachers had to stand in front of them and take the bullets, and there was no solution for them to survive. It really just broke my heart,” Hansen said.

So Hansen said she decided to sign up for a concealed carry class.

"I didn't immediately think I have to go out and have a gun but I did think there's go to be more to it than just cowering in a corner and hoping the gunman doesn't find you,” she said.

In Utah, teachers have been allowed to carry guns to school for years.

"I'm not saying everyone has to carry a gun, I'm not saying if you become a teacher you also have to carry a gun. But if you're confident and you're trained and that's something you want to do, please, how else are we going to protect our kids?” Hansen said.

Under the law in Utah, principals and superintendents aren't supposed to ask teachers and staff if they carry a gun. In Nevada, it's a different story. A little-known law allows school staff to carry only if the get written permission from a principal.

The Clark County School District said the number of staff members who currently carry on school campuses, or who have requested to was less than 10 employees.

After the parkland school shooting, CCSD began drafting guidelines for employees who want to arm themselves. Those guidelines are still in the works.

For some valley teachers, the thought of carrying a gun at school makes them uneasy.

"Encouraging teachers to carry guns in schools first of all that's putting another responsibility on us on a long list of responsibilities I don't think that's the best approach to make school safer,” teacher Vicki Kreidel said.

Parents like Barbara Konrad said they feel the same way.

“Honestly their focus needs to be on kids and on learning and their focus really shouldn't be worrying about the weapon that they’re carrying, the focus should be on their kids that's where it needs to be,” Konrad said.

One thing people on both sides of the debate could agree on was the need to keep the conversation going about how to make schools safer.

"I'm angry that there's still a major debate and that nobody can safely come up with a plan that will protect our children but I'm also happy that we're talking about it,” Hansen said.

"There are other solutions out there that we need to find and so absolutely the conversation needs to continue,” Konrad said.

