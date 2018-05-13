Man shot in hip in east valley, Las Vegas police say

Las Vegas Metro police were responding to a shooting in the east valley on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded about 1:43 p.m. to Monterra Apartment Homes, near Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, where a woman shot a man once. The man was shot in the hip and was in unknown condition, Lt. Grant Rogers said.

No information was available about the female suspect.

