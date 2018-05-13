Driver identified in fatal motorcycle crash at Flamingo and I-15

A motorcyclist killed in a deadly crash early Sunday morning on East Flamingo Road near the northbound entrance to Interstate 15 had been identified.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, 52-year-old Keith Allen Welshiemer died in the crash.

Trooper Travis Smaka said NHP were notified about the crash at 1 a.m.

Welshiemer had a green light and entered the intersection before the driver of a Cadillac pick-up truck ran a red light and collided with him, Smaka said.

The driver of the pick-up had been identified as 47-year-old Juan Valtierrez, according to NHP.

Smaka said Welshiemer was redirected into a nearby taxi cab.

Welshiemer was transported to UMC Trauma and was pronounced deceased upon arrival, according to NHP.

NHP said Valtierrez was treated for minor injuries at UMC Trauma before being arrested.

Valtierrez was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for several charges, including driving under the influence, reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, resisting a public officer and driving with a suspended license, according to NHP.

