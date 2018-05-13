Las Vegas police name officer who allegedly shot woman 'acting erratically' with shovel

Las Vegas police were on scene of an officer-involved shooting in the east Las Vegas Valley on Saturday night.

About 10:13 p.m., officers responded to 3437 Big Sur Drive, near Nellis Boulevard and Desert Inn Road. Lt. Peter Kisfalvi of Metro police said a woman armed with a shovel was "acting erratically."

Police said the woman was told to put the shovel down, but the woman turned and approached a nearby citizen. An officer fired his weapon and struck the woman, according to police.

Police named the officer involved as 23-year-old Ondre Wills, employed by Metro since May 2016. He has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident, according to a release.

She was transported to Sunrise Hospital with at least one gunshot wound. She was in serious but critical condition. No one else was injured, Kisfalvi said.

The name of the woman will be released at a future date.

