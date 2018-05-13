Man injured after falling four stories inside Luxor casino - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man injured after falling four stories inside Luxor casino

Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas police said a young man suffered minor injuries after falling multiple stories inside the casino at Luxor on the Las Vegas Strip.

Officers responded about 9:30 p.m. to the casino where a 20-year-old man jumped or fell from four stories above, police said. Decorations broke the man's fall and he suffered minor injuries.

When asked if the man was impaired, police said "most definitely."

He was transported to a local hospital. 

